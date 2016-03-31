Glenville provides many activities

Once the largest town in Jackson County when it was incorporated in 1891, Glenville is now a popular lakeside community.

Dammed up in 1941 as a hydroelectric project to increase aluminum production for World War II, Thorpe Reservoir, or Lake Glenville as its now named, is the jewel of Jackson County mountain lakes. At an elevation of 3,500 feet, it is the highest lake east of the Mississippi and the backdrop of lush green mountains and several waterfalls.

With loads of walleye in spring and fall and trophy largemouth and smallmouth all summer long, Lake Glenville is a fisherman’s paradise. From recreational fishing opportunities to a few bass tournaments each year, Lake Glenville is a perfect place to let a young kid catch his/her first fish as well as a wonderful spot for seasoned anglers to test the latest fishing fad.

With its 26 miles of shoreline, Lake Glenville can also just be the perfect picture outside a window for a lazy winter day. In the summer, there’s plenty of lakeside property to enjoy a hot, sunny afternoon.

For those looking to boat, there are two public access boat launches on Pine Creek Road, off of Highway 107 North.

Most of the lakeshore is privately owned, however, Ralph J. Andrews Park offers campsites, RV hook-ups and picnic shelters at its 79-acre recreational facility. Call 828-743-3923 for reservations. The park is located near the dam off Pine Creek Road in Glenville.

In the spring of 2015, Duke Energy also completed construction on a new Pines Recreation Area at 1965 Pine Creek Road in Glenville.

Amenities include a federal Americans with Disabilities Act accessible fishing pier, swim beach and vault toilet. There are also picnic areas, including an ADA accessible picnic station, an information kiosk, historical signs and a life jacket loaner board in the swimming area.

The perimeter of the swim area is delineated with a floating buoy line constructed using a 4-inch diameter yellow pipe. For the portion of the buoy line in the water, steel piles are used to hold it in place. The buoy line is set to follow the water level as it changes, keeping the swim areas delineation.

The steel piles have been wrapped in reflective tape and have a depth gauge and no boating signs attached to them. The depth gage allows users a quick indication of the water depth.

Lake Glenville is also home to many activities throughout the year, including an annual Fourth of July fireworks and boat regatta. To view upcoming lake activities and events, stories and photos, visit www.friendsoflakeglenville.com.