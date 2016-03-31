Tuckasegee offers great outdoor activities

If it’s a respite from the bustle of day-to-day life you’re on the hunt for, Tuckasegee marks the spot.

Tucked away between Glenville and Cullowhee along Highway 107 North, the Tuckasegee community offers the slow pace of rural life. With scenic farmland, great river access, four lakes and cultural artifacts, Tuckasegee is a great location for fishing, swimming, boating or even just a nice drive in the country.

Greenway

The new Tuckaseigee River Greenway officially opened in summer 2014. This mile-long paved trail features walking and bicycling, and is dog, stroller and wheelchair-friendly.

The trailhead and parking area are at Monteith Gap. To get there from Highway 107, take Old Cullowhee Road to Monteith Gap Road. Follow the Greenway signs to the end of this road.

Future plans call for a 200-foot-long, 8-foot-wide pedestrian bridge that will span the river to connect with parking at Duke Energy’s Locust Creek River Access Area.

Lakes

A series of lakes formed by Nantahala Power & Light company in the 1950s, Tanasee, Wolf, Bear and Cedar Cliff offer great recreational opportunities. The smallest of the four lakes, Tanasee is just 39 acres, which is perfect for a canoe or kayak. All four lakes are great for trout fishing. Cedar Cliff is the only lake in the chain that is not hatchery supported, but is still great for fishing and for canoeing.

Bear Creek Lake, known to most as Bear Lake, is the largest of the lakes at 476-acres. It’s located just 5.1 miles east of Tuckasegee off Highway 281 and offers a great spot for water sports. There’s also a small beach where folks can swim and the lake is well stocked.

Wolf Creek Lake is the second largest lake on the east fork of the Tuckasegee, but because it’s off the beaten path, it is typically very peaceful.

East LaPorte Park

East LaPorte Park offers a nice spot for having a picnic, playing volleyball or basketball or taking a refreshing swim in the cold current of the Tuckaseigee River. Located just off Highway 107 North, the park is operated by the Jackson County Recreation and Parks Department. The covered pavilion can be rented for special occasions by calling the county at 828-293-3053.

Judaculla Rock

For an insight into the area’s past, residents and visitors do want to miss Judaculla Rock, a Cherokee landmark recently recognized as a National Register of Historic Places.

The rock has ancient petroglyphs covering a large soapstone boulder, but the true meaning and origin of the markings is unknown.

To view the rock, take Caney Fork Road from Tuckasegee.