Cashiers offers a slice of paradise

John Muir, one of America’s most famous and influential outdoor enthusiasts, once said, “the mountains are calling, and I must go.”

The quaint village of Cashiers, nestled in the southwestern corner of North Carolina, has become the escape for many urban dwellers and vacationers looking for a relaxed atmosphere. Sitting at 3,486 feet in elevation at the crossroads of Highways 107 and 64, practically anyone can find something to enjoy in these mountains.

No matter if you are a native, visitor or part-time resident, the Cashiers lifestyle is as multifaceted as its peaks and valleys. The highest point in the area rises to 5,127 feet at Yellow Mountain, yet drops to 1,020 feet along the Horsepasture River.

Regardless of the season, the weather is typically milder here year-round than in other surrounding areas. Temperatures average a high of 80 degrees in the hottest of summer months, and 40 degrees in the coldest parts of the winter season. Annually, Cashiers receives about 75 inches of rain per year and 12 inches of snow.

The true population of Cashiers ebbs and flows around 2,000 people, but from about Memorial Day until the end of October’s fall leaf season, part-time residents and visitors are estimated to bump that number up to about 10,000-15,000 people.

Cashiers is home to exceptional schools, and our churches and civic organizations are truly among the most philanthropic you’ll ever see. Most of the area’s events, projects and needs are funded by these gracious organizations and donors.

Commerce in the village includes easy access to many eclectic shops and businesses. They surround The Village Green and Commons park in the center of the village. Other pivotal parts of the community are the Albert Carlton-Cashiers Community Library, the Cashiers Community Center and Cashiers-Glenville Recreation Center, the Cashiers Area Chamber of Commerce and the ABC Store that opened in the summer of 2014.

Pathways assist visitors and natives alike as they navigate around town, or simply provide a place to take a healthy and refreshing stroll.

Surrounding the inner workings of the village, outdoor-types enjoy countless miles of hiking trails, camping spots, parks, mountains, waterfalls, fishing, boating, lakes, rivers, world-class golf courses, bicycling, skiing (water and snow) and horseback riding, just to name a few.

Every year, many Cashiers organizations produce a season full of exciting events, most of which benefit a charity or nonprofit. Some of those events include the Blues, Brew and Barbecue Festival, the Leaf Festival, several arts and crafts shows, weekly Groovin’ on the Green free concert events on Friday’s during the busy season, the Cashiers Designer Showhouse, Cashiers Benefit Antique Show, the Church of the Good Shepherd Auction and Bazaar, the Tour de Cashiers, Cashiers Trail Mix and so much more.

But time and time again, most people agree that what makes Cashiers so endearing is its people. A simple stroll around town will surely lead you to meet native mountain folks, retired doctors and lawyers, or even perhaps adventurous travelers sampling a plate of North Carolina barbecue and sweet tea in a mason jar.

No matter how life led you here, chances are you’ll fall in love with Cashiers.