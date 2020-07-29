Living through COVID-19

Subhead One Jackson County couple recounts their experience after being diagnosed with the deadly virus

Charles and Wanda Wolfe, both of Sylva, survived a harrowing ordeal while battling COVID-19. The couple both tested positive on June 3, and Charles spent time in the intensive care unit as he recovered from severe, bi-lateral pneumonia brought on by the virus.

