Living through COVID-19

Subhead
One Jackson County couple recounts their experience after being diagnosed with the deadly virus
-
Charles and Wanda Wolfe, both of Sylva, survived a harrowing ordeal while battling COVID-19. The couple both tested positive on June 3, and Charles spent time in the intensive care unit as he recovered from severe, bi-lateral pneumonia brought on by the virus.
For Jackson County couple Charles and Wanda Wolfe, the COVID-19 pandemic hit as close to home as it can hit when both tested positive for the virus on June 3.
Charles Wolfe, 74 and his wife Wanda,…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.