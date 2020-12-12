Blue Ridge School renews health worker contracts

From left are HCHF Board of Directors Programs and Grants Committee Chairwoman Stephanie Edwards, Blue Ridge School Principal Teri Walawender, BRS social worker Erica Smithdeal, HCHF Executive Director Robin Tindall, BRS nurse Danielle Rice, Jackson County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Jacob Buchanan, Blue Ridge School Education Foundation President Carl Hyde and Blue Ridge Early College Principal Brandon Pendergast.

Student health is a critical focus area for any school, particularly in the midst of a surge in cases during a worldwide pandemic. Safeguarding students’ physical and mental health is a top concern…