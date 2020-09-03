Cashiers' digital bazaar

Subhead Church of the Good Shepherd takes yearly fundraiser online due to COVID-19

The Church of the Good Shepherd will raffle a 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera convertible during its bazaar and silent auction this month. Pictured are Ellen Albright, Courtney Foster, Sharon Stricker, Laura Flaherty, Gail Keck and Rev. Rob Wood.

When life gives you lemons, sometimes you have to get creative and do a little more than just make lemonade. Six months ago, the parishioners at the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in…