Subhead On the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, the Cashiers Historical Society looks back on the long road to securing voting equality

Seventeen women gathered at the Village Green in Cashiers prior to the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, dressed in full period garb, to commemorate the monumentous occasion. Pictured are (front row from left): Bev Seinsheimer, Susan Bianchi, Linda Benge, Ann Strub and Barbara Short; (back row from left): Ann Self, Janeann Thomas, Brook Owens, Pat Verdisco, Amy Asay, Susan Brandt, Sharon Skye, Carolyn Chabora, Ann Austin, Shug Soldo, Laura Flaherty and Eleanor Welling.

The 19th Amendment guarantees women the right to vote. Achieving this milestone was a struggle; victory took decades of agitation and demanded skill and perseverance. In the early years of the women…