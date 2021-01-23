Conservation groups file suit against forest service
The public input process for projects in the Nantahala National Forest and the Nantahala Ranger District are directly affected by recent changes to the National Environmental Policy act, prompting a lawsuit from numerous environmental nonprofits.
The Chattooga Conservancy and Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit against the US Forest Service on Friday to potentially stop the elimination of safeguards that protect public lands from…
