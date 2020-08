Subhead Phil 'Slick' Montieth closes up shop at The Wormy Chestnut after 12 years by the Cashiers crossroads

Longtime friend Al Akers and Wormy Chestnut owner Phil “Slick” Montieth enjoy a leisurely afternoon as the days until Sept. 1 wind down. The Wormy Chestnut will close its doors to make way for future retail development.

The news has come as a shock to many. The Wormy Chestnut, a fixture along the Cashiers crossroads for the past 12 years, is closing its doors come Sept. 1 The news has left many a customer in tears. …