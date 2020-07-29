Fire on the mountain: Firefighters' quick response saves Trillium home from total destruction

A raging fire at a home in the Trillium community was quickly contained by firefighters upon their arrival at the scene, sparing the home from turning into a complete loss./Bob Riordan photo The quick response by the Cashiers-Glenville Fire Department saved a home from being a total loss during a Sunday fire in the Trillium community in southern Jackson County. According to CGFD Chief… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.