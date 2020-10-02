Fishes and Loaves offers a new take on Empty Bowls event

Fishes and Loaves Food Drive “Bring a Bag of Food, Get a Handcrafted Pottery Bowl” is being held on Saturday, October 3rd from 9 a.m. to Noon. This “drive-by” event will be held at the Food Pantry located at 549 Frank Allen Road next to the main Fire Station. Needed items are canned vegetables, rice, beans, pasta, mac n’ cheese and other pantry items. Please, no opened containers or expired items. Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry serves the food insecurity needs of Jackson County.