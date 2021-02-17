Forest Service moves ahead with Southside Project

-
Former Nantahala National Forest Supervisor Allen Nicholas, left, engages with a protestor on Nov. 1, 2018 at a protest against the Southside project outside the Forest Service office in Asheville.
A timber harvesting project on U.S. Forest Service land in Macon and Jackson counties is gearing up to begin after several years of inactivity, prompting renewed resistance from a group of…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.