Subhead Boys and Girls Club plans move to new home as part of larger expansion efforts

Boys & Girls Club of the Plateau members set up a tent on the property of its proposed new facility to show the community its plans for the future.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Plateau will soon have a new home. BGCP recently closed on an approximately 3-acre tract of land in the heart of Cashiers, where it plans to build a new facility for…