Hillside project put on temporary hold

The special use application for the proposed Cashiers Hillside development, located adjacent to the crossroads in Cashiers, was withdrawn last week with plans to resubmit in the spring. The much-debated Cashiers Hillside development project took a dramatic turn last week, as developer Stephen Macauley’s team sent a letter to county officials and other parties with standing… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.