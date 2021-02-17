Jackson County ahead of curve for in-person learning
Students in a high school Chemistry class at Summit Charter School work through a lab assignment in-person this week. Classes at Summit have been held face-to-face at the school for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called for schools across the state to return to in-person learning on Feb. 2, but the issuance of the state-level guidance had little impact on the day-to-day…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.