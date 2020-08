Subhead Jackson County’s Latino population feels the impact of COVID-19 worse than many others

The Vecinos Farmworker Health Program has provided PPE and educational materials to many Latino workers and employers in Jackson County since the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

With caseloads rising at an alarming rate across the country, there are few communities left unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not all groups are feeling the effects at the same rate, though –…