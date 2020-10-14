Local needs, local leaders

Subhead Jackson County candidates vie for the two open seats on the county board of commissioners on Nov. 3

This year's general election features two county commissioners races. District 4 has Democrat Mark Jones, top left, facing Republican Mark Letson. The District 3 race pits Democrat Susan Bogardus, bottom left, against Republican Tom Stribling.

With two of Jackson County's commissioners set to leave their seats after the November general election, there are two districts up for grabs this year - District 4, currently represented by Mickey…