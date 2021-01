Subhead Dr. Dana Patterson elected newest president of the Jackson County Branch

Dr. Dana Patterson presides over her first meeting as president of the Jackson County NAACP branch on Jan. 16. The branch has been meeting virtually on Zoom for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After six years under the leadership of former Branch President Dr. Enrique Gomez, the Jackson County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People named Dr. Dana Patterson…