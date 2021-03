Subhead Stepson will serve minimum of 30 years for 2016 slaying

Submitted photo Thomas Glenn Palmer plead guilty to murdering Tim Norris in his home in Cashiers in February 2016, receiving at least a 30-year sentence for the crime.

Thomas “Tommy” Glenn Palmer, 38, admitted in a Jackson County courtroom Monday he shot and killed his stepfather, Tim Norris, in February, 2016, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. “We…