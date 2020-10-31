Providing care on the go

Vecinos staff and supporters gather at the Oct. 25 open house for the organization’s new mobile clinic at the Village Green. Pictured from left are Outreach worker Ricardo Ball, Outreach Intern Jessica Rodriquez, Outreach Coordinator Jessica Rodriguez, Rotary Club of Cashiers Valley Director Ron Keller, Vecinos Executive Director Marianne Martinez and Mental Health Therapist Kenny Parmenter.

The Vecinos Farmworker Health Program has taken a major step forward in their efforts to provide vital medical services to the latino farmworker community in Jackson County with the recent unveiling…