Recognizing our heritage

Hotel Cashiers wins the 2020 Cashiers Historical Society Village Heritage Award

Daniel Fletcher, co-owner of the Hotel Cashiers is shown at left holding the plaque immediately after receiving it. Standing behind the hotel sign is John Barrow, chair of the Village Heritage Award Committee.

The Cashiers Historical Society recently announced that the Hotel Cashiers is the recipient of the 2020 Village Heritage Award. Presented annually by the Historical Society, the Village Heritage…