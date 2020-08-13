Reunited with family at last

Subhead When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Highlands’ Ham-Ye family was separated for months

The Ham-Ye family - from left, Micah, Michael, Anna Belle and Melanie, have been separated since February, when Michael stayed in Shanghai for work amidst the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot has happened in the nearly six months Melanie Ham-Ye and her family have been living atop Cowee Ridge outside Highlands, high above US 64 and a stone’s throw from Whiteside Mountain. Ham-Ye’s…