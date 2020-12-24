Scooter's train giveaway keeps rolling

Subhead Vintage train tradition continues despite COVID-19 pandemic

Leroy Messer, left, and Primrose Galloway were the first and second place winners, respectively, in this year’s edition of Ralph Hicks’ annual Christmas train giveaway. Not pictured is third place winner Jeremiah Lee Bryson.

Three local kids took home a fully restored, vintage model train last week at the conclusion of the 14th installment of Scooter’s Train Giveaway, putting the cap on a challenging year for the local…