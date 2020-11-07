Scooter's Train Giveaway turns 14 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ralph Hicks, the organizer of Scooter’s Train Giveaway, has been restoring old-school model trains and distributing them to local children for years now. He’s planning to hold the event again this year, using a socially distanced model to account for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of many events this spring and summer, including July 4 fireworks, parades and art shows around the Cashiers area. The 14th year of Scooter’s Train…