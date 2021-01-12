Vision Cashiers sets sights on Dog Park

The proposed dog park project in Cashiers would provide the first-ever contained, off-leash play area for dogs and their owners if the funds necessary to construct the facility are raised by not-for-profit community organizing group Vision Cashiers.
Vision Cashiers, a not-for-profit organization led by volunteers and devoted to improving the Cashiers community, announced today it has received an endorsement by Jackson County to move forward with…
