Subhead Jackson County high school sports put on hold at least through Sept. 1

BREC’s Derrick Bryson and other Bobcat student-athletes must wait until September to begin their fall sports season due to COVID-19.

Uncertainty now clouds the future of the 2020-21 fall sports season when the NCHSAA announced it would delay the start of fall sports until at least Sept. 1. The announcement came on Thursday, July…