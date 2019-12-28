Body

Robert “Bobby” Pierce Few Jr., 60, of Cashiers passed away at his home Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Born in Charlotte Oct. 15, 1959, he was the son of the late Robert Pierce Few of Ponte Vedra, Fla. and Peggie Lynn Porter of Cashiers.

He graduated from Blue Ridge School in 1978. He enjoyed traveling throughout his life and loved fishing, boating and any animal he saw.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Bryson Few; sisters, Donna Few and Mary Jo “Deedie” Few (Ned); brother, Marshall Few (Fay) of Jacksonville, Fla.; and two very special people in his life, David Bryson and Mercedes McLaughlin

A celebration of his life is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Pebble Creek Village, 140 Pebble Creek Drive, Cashiers.